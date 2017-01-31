Milo Yiannopoulos opens Cal Poly speech promoting his grants for white, male students

Right-wing professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos took the stage nearly an hour early at the 496-seat Spanos Theatre at Cal Poly on Tuesday, launching into his “No More Dead Babies” talk in front of a full house.
Yiannopoulos, a gay, British conservative pundit and Breitbart News editor, came to Cal Poly as part of his “Dangerous Faggot” tour of college campuses.
He started his talk with a quick plug for his much-discussed “Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant” that is available exclusively to white males to encourage them to pursue higher education.
The grant website went live during his talk, and he encouraged all in the audience who fit the description to apply.
»» Related: Live updates: Protests continue outside theater
Yiannopoulos also lauded Cal Poly’s majority male population — 53 percent — and its past as a male-only college.
“It’s a veritable sausage fest,” he said. “Possibly because you study real subjects (like engineering and math).”
This was met with a thunderous round of applause throughout the packed theater.
Audience member Lily Honer-Hollstien said she came to protest Yiannopoulos.
“I think Milo is contradictory,” she said. “He is gay but he doesn’t like transgender people. I have a transgender sister. I came here to protest him but the police said I couldn’t bring in my sign.”
Yiannopoulos then launched into the main subject of his speech: abortion. Pictures of aborted fetuses accompanied much of this portion of the talk.
Among his assertions was that the pro-choice movement has been pushed by third-wave feminists who “don’t like science — they prefer feelings.”
“How can feminists be pro women and not pro motherhood?” he asked. “There is nothing more unique about being a woman ... than the gift of motherhood.”
This story will be updated.
Comments