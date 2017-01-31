Live updates: Cal Poly braces for Milo Yiannopoulos

»» See the bottom of this page for a collection of live updates on social media, and follow us on Twitter @SLOTribune.
Cal Poly has erected fences and flood lights around the campus Performing Arts Center and stationed a SWAT vehicle and police dogs nearby in preparation for the evening speaking appearance of gay, British conservative pundit Milo Yiannopolous.
Yiannopoulos, an editor of the right-wing Breitbart News, will bring his “Dangerous Faggot” tour of college campuses to the PAC’s Spanos Theatre at 7 p.m. His talk at Cal Poly Tuesday is titled “No More Dead Babies.” Yiannopoulous’ caustic approach lambasting Muslims, feminists, overweight people and liberals has drawn criticism and protests at each stop.
Police were walking the area around the theater Tuesday afternoon. By about 3:30 p.m., some protesters were beginning to gather.
Cal Poly’s University Police Department has worked with California State University campuses and local police agencies to handle the protesters expected to arrive outside the theater before the event starts. Several groups planned protests, including one calling itself San Luis Obispo Anti-Racist Action, which called for demonstrators to wear masks and attempt to shut down Yiannopoulos’ talk.
In an attempt to diffuse the situation and to offer “safe spaces” for minority students, the university’s Cross Cultural Centers will be kept open during the event.
The Cal Poly Office of University Diversity and the student government have offered a competing free show by comedian W. Kamau Bell, titled “Unite Cal Poly,” at the PAC’s larger venue, the Christopher Cohan Center, also at 7 p.m.
At @CalPoly to help cover the Milo Yiannopoulos event tonight. Saying there's a heavy police presence might be an understatement pic.twitter.com/n22p1l1uiu— Lindsey Holden (@lindseyholden27) January 31, 2017
On Jan. 20, a 32-year-old man protesting Yiannopoulos’ talk at the University of Washington sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach after a scuffle; the shooter, a Trump and Yiannopoulos supporter, said he was acting in self-defense and was released by police after questioning.
A scheduled Jan. 13 appearance by Yiannopoulos at UC Davis was canceled because of protests outside, which reportedly also saw Martin Shkreli pelted in the face with feces. Shkreli — a pharmaceutical executive who has received criticism for hiking up the price of the HIV/AIDS drug Daraprim — was scheduled to be a co-speaker at the Davis event.
In the past week, Yiannopoulos has stopped at the University of Colorado, Boulder; University of Colorado, Colorado Springs; and the University of New Mexico. Each event reportedly had a heavy police presence to monitor large protests. No cancellations have occurred, but three people were arrested in Boulder, including two for misdemeanor assault.
