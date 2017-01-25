SLO couple donates $200,000 to help kids and veterans

A San Luis Obispo couple has donated $200,000 to help two local organizations.
Sammy and Michael Pineau made a $100,000 donation to Jack’s Helping Hand, helping families of children with cancer and special needs.
They donated another $100,000 to help veterans with hands-on research and education conducted by the Quality of Life Plus Program, a nonprofit founded by Jon Monett, focusing on prosthetics and other devices. The lab is located on the Cal Poly campus.
Jack’s Helping Hand also received the second half of a $50,000 donation this month from Robert H. Janssen Foundation, after receiving $50,000 from the foundation in 2016.
The Janssen Foundation’s donations will help pay for the construction of the 30-acre Jack Ready Imagination Park, which is underway in Nipomo. The park will enhance the development of kids with special needs.
The Pineaus previously gave $1.1 million to the Cal Poly golf team and $100,000 to the Woods Humane Society.
Comments