Paso Robles makes Orbitz’s list of amazing places to visit in 2017

Paso Robles’ wineries could be pouring a lot more vino in 2017.
That is, if vacationers follow the advice of travel website Orbitz, which has named the San Luis Obispo County wine mecca as one of its 17 amazing places to travel in 2017.
“California’s Central Coast is making the case that wine enthusiasts needn’t focus all their attention on overpriced and overcrowded Napa Valley anymore,” the Orbitz post reads.
The site’s travel blog editors concluded that Paso Robles winemakers “produce some damn fine varietals.” Orbitz lauded the city for its “perfectly walkable downtown” and “close proximity to nature” — features that locals are all too familiar with.
Come see for yourself why our charming town made the @Orbitz #top5 most #amazingplaces to #visit in #2017! @VisitCA https://t.co/js5FtvvDrp pic.twitter.com/JbuxqScsdV— Travel Paso Robles (@TravelPaso) January 12, 2017
Orbitz also gives special attention to two Paso Robles lodging options — Hotel Cheval and Allegretto Vineyard Resort — as potential places for North County newbies to crash. When it comes to food, the site mentions Artisan and Thomas Hill Organics as culinary landing spots for visitors.
Last but not least, Orbitz brings up Paso Robles’ “legendary wineries” and mentions Eberle Winery and Justin Vineyards & Winery.
Also included on the list are Washington, D.C.; Iceland; Colombia; Philippines; Papua New Guinea; and other destinations.
