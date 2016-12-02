Justin Vineyards to donate $100,000 to Paso Robles-area organizations

Justin Vineyards and Winery announced this week that the company will give $100,000 to 20 North County organizations, up nearly 54 percent from its 2015 donations.
The brand, which is owned by the Los Angeles-based Wonderful Co., pledged to give $5,000 to each group, according to a news release. The Adelaida Historical Foundation, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County and One Cool Earth are among the organizations that will receive funds.
Justin Vineyards came under fire this summer after cutting down thousands of old oak trees at a property on Sleepy Farm Road in rural Paso Robles. After the clear-cutting inspired a boycott of the company’s wines and a countywide urgency ordinance to protect oaks, the company pledged to restore the land and donate it to a land conservancy or nonprofit.
Justin Vineyards, which has been giving money to area groups since 2013, donated $65,000 in 2015, according to Steven Clark, a Wonderful Co. spokesman.
Clark denied the decision to donate an additional $35,000 had anything to do with remedying the company’s image in the wake of the tree-cutting.
“Giving back to the communities where our employees live and work really is central to who we are as a company,” Clark said in an email. “As we’ve said, we want to do more to participate and have an active role in supporting all the great philanthropic work being done across North County.”
Justin Vineyards will give $5,000 to each of these 20 organizations that benefit the North County
- Adelaida Historical Foundation
- Boys and Girls Club of North SLO County
- CASA San Luis Obispo County
- El Camino Homeless Organization
- Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County
- Jack’s Helping Hand
- NCI Affiliates Inc.
- One Cool Earth
- Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services
- Paso Robles Library Foundation
- Paso Robles Main Street
- Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation
- Rise San Luis Obispo County
- Studios On The Park
- The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County
- The Wellness Kitchen and Resource Center
- Transitional Food & Shelter
- Transitions-Mental Health Association
- United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo County
- Vineyard Team
