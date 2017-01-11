Search for missing North Hollywood man continues near Ragged Point

Authorities continued to search for a missing North Hollywood man Wednesday, after rainy weather forced the effort near Ragged Point to halt last Friday.
Brian Fernandez, 21, was last seen with his girlfriend, Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, on Dec. 23 while on a Christmas week trip to Big Sur. On Jan. 4, officials found Gonzalez’s body and the body of a dog near a wrecked car at the bottom of a steep coastal cliff near Ragged Point. A second dog’s body was found a few days later.
The mangled tan sedan was later confirmed to be Fernandez’s car.
Authorities have found no sign of Fernandez. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said the agency does not suspect foul play.
On Jan. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they needed to suspend the search for Fernandez due to bad weather. Cipolla said the crews will look for him until Wednesday night and then continue the search again on Thursday, weather permitting.
The search started at 2 p.m. and involves search and rescue crews from the Sheriff’s Office and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Monterey sheriff’s K9 unit and CHP.
The car was pulled from the bottom of the cliff last Thursday and has been taken to a facility to be investigated, California Highway Patrol public information officer Patrick Seebart said. The results of an autopsy performed last week on Gonzalez are pending.
