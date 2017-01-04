SLO Sheriff’s Office: Woman’s body found off Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a female body was recovered near a wrecked tan sedan Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officials are in the process of trying to identify the woman, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The car, which was described as “very mangled,” was found on Tuesday afternoon a few hundred feet over the edge of Highway 1, approximately 1 mile south of the Ragged Point Inn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman’s body, along with the body of a dog, was found nearby. The dog was a light-brown Labrador retriever mix, Cipolla said.
It’s possible another victim is under the car or washed out to sea, but treacherous, rocky conditions around the site — exacerbated by rainy weather — have made it difficult for officials to search the area, Cipolla said.
CHP Templeton spokesman Patrick Seebart said in a news release Tuesday that recovery of the vehicle would be delayed until Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Seebart said officials may not be able to recover the car until Thursday or Friday due to the weather conditions.
Initial reports posted on the CHP incident information page at the time the car was discovered said it could be related to a North Hollywood couple who went missing during a Christmas week trip to Big Sur.
Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, were driving a tan-colored 2002 four-door Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Additional media reports said the couple was traveling with Fernandez’s two dogs.
Tribune reporter Mark Powell and Cambrian reporter Kathe Tanner contributed to this story.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
