Atascadero teenager dies after car crashes into tree, CHP says

A 17-year-old girl from Atascadero was killed Friday morning when her car crashed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened about 10:30 a.m. on Templeton Road near Highway 41. The teenager was driving a 2011 Toyota 4Runner south at about 55 mph, the CHP said.
As the driver approached a curve in the road, the car crossed over the solid yellow lines, into the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder, where the car crashed into a tree.
A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office unit happened to be driving by at the time and called for medical aid, the CHP said. The driver was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision, the CHP said. The agency is still investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to call CHP’s Templeton office at 805-434-1822.
