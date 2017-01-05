Local

January 5, 2017 2:14 PM

Diablo Canyon sees rainiest 24 hours in 7 years; Hwy. 1 reopens

By Gabby Ferreira

The rain that soaked the Central Coast on Wednesday dissipated Thursday morning, with a break in the wet weather forecast to last through Friday.

Measurements taken at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant showed the area received the most rain it’s had in a 24-hour period in nearly seven years, according to local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Diablo Canyon recorded 3.25 inches of rain Wednesday, just shy of the 3.32 inches it received Dec. 18, 2010.

By 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Rocky Butte had received 8.72 inches of rain. The San Luis Obispo County airport reported 2.37 inches, and Arroyo Grande received 3.47 inches.

Here are SLO County rainfall totals as of Wednesday evening, Jan. 4

The rainstorms caused rock slides on Highway 1 north of Ragged Point on Tuesday night, closing the road through Thursday morning. By 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Caltrans announced the road had reopened.

Three cars collided early Thursday morning in Oceano, with two people taken to the hospital . A sinkhole was reported at Oakglen and Pioneer avenues in Nipomo on Thursday morning, but it was fixed by early afternoon.

The Central Coast may see some fog Thursday night, but it will clear up once the Santa Lucia winds start blowing, Lindsey said. The reprieve will last until Saturday, when gale-force winds and rain return. That pattern — a few days of rain followed by a day of clear skies — will likely continue through the end of the month.

Lindsey cautioned that wet soil, combined with wind, could cause trees to topple over and take out power lines, and he urged people to prepare for outages.

Rain soaks the North Coast and closes Highway 1

San Simeon Creek was heavily flowing, while umbrella-armed visitors watched the elephant seals at Piedras Blancas. Crews also worked to clean up rock slides on Hwy. 1 north of Ragged Point.

Joe Johnston The Tribune

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

