January 3, 2017 11:28 PM

Rock slides close Hwy. 1 north of Ragged Point

By Mark Powell

Highway 1 was expected to be closed overnight Tuesday north of Ragged Point because of rock slides, according to the CHP and Caltrans.

The closure extends approximately 42 miles to just south of Big Sur, at the Coast Gallery & Cafe, according Caltrans.

The CHP posted a report of the closure on its incident information page at 10:38 p.m.

Caltrans tweeted about the closure approximately 20 minutes later, saying crews would inspect the road and begin cleaning up at daybreak.

