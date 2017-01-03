Vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

Emergency crews have responded to a report of a vehicle found over the side of Highway 1 south of Ragged Point, authorities said.
The CHP, Cal Fire and State Parks officials are on scene. A coroner’s unit also is en route, said Tony Cipolla, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Initial reports posted on the CHP incident information page stated the car could be related to a North Hollywood couple that’s been missing since Dec. 23.
The call about the vehicle came in to dispatchers at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire, which had five engines expected to respond to the incident.
At least one firefighter was preparing to rappel down the side of the highway to inspect the vehicle, Cal Fire said.
One person’s body and the body of a dead dog were visible 15 feet from the vehicle, said CHP public information officer Patrick Seebart. Seebart said the vehicle probably will be removed Wednesday due to rain falling in the area.
The vehicle is about 325 feet down the side of the highway, Seebart said.
He added that the vehicle was in a tidal zone and that crews would make their recoveries before the tide came in.
“We will do our best to recover the bodies tonight, but the vehicle will have to wait until tomorrow, or whenever the weather will break and allow for a recovery,” Seebart said in a news release.
Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, of North Hollywood, were driving a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.
Cal Fire said the vehicle spotted Tuesday afternoon was tan colored and had been there “for a while,” but additional details were not available.
A CHP helicopter spotted the vehicle from the air, but the vehicle was too damaged to determine whether it belonged to the missing couple.
