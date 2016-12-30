Police search for couple missing since Big Sur trip

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young couple who failed to return from a Christmas weekend trip to Big Sur.
A police statement says Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, of North Hollywood, were last seen Dec. 23 as they departed.
They were expected to return Christmas Day, but their families haven’t heard from them.
Fernandez was driving a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.
A news release from the LAPD described Gonzalez as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. Fernandez was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to KEYT, the couple’s last known location was at the Cambria General Store, where one of their credit cards was used.
Anyone with information is asked to call 213-996-1800. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments