Officer who owned dogs in deadly Grover Beach mauling is placed on leave

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection Pause

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'