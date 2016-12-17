Man critically injured in Grover Beach dog attack dies

The 64-year-old man critically injured in a Grover Beach dog attack died late Friday night, according to a Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center official.
David Fear succumbed to injuries sustained during the Tuesday attack about 10:57 p.m. Friday night, said Ron Yukelson, a hospital spokesman.
Sgt. Jeff Nichols of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.
Betty Long, 85, who was also injured in the attack, is expected to be discharged from the hospital later today, Yukelson said.
Fear’s family plans to issue a statement about his death later Saturday, according to Yukelson.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
