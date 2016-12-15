Grover Beach dog attacks two people, one in critical condition

A dog attack on Tuesday in Grover Beach sent two residents to the hospital, one of whom remained in critical condition Thursday.
At least one dog, a 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois, injured two neighbors on Nacimiento Avenue, according to Eric Anderson, San Luis Obispo County’s animal services manager.
David Fear is in critical condition in Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit, according to Ron Yukelson, a hospital spokesman. Betty Long, who was also injured in the attack, is in fair condition.
The dog involved was euthanized with the owner’s permission and no arrests have been made, Anderson said.
Anderson declined to provide additional details while the incident remains under investigation.
