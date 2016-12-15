Grover Beach dog attacks two people, one in critical condition

1:22 What's next for the 46 dogs seized from an Atascadero home? Pause

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake?