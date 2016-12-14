Local

December 14, 2016 9:15 PM

USGS upgrades earthquake near Templeton to magnitude 4.0

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

The U.S. Geological Survey has updated its readings for an earthquake and aftershock that shook San Luis Obispo County near Templeton on Wednesday morning.

The first quake, which jolted residents awake at 3:58 a.m., initially registered as a magnitude-4.2, according to the USGS.

That reading soon was downgraded to 3.9 before the USGS later settled on 4.0.

The temblor was centered about 5.6 miles west of Templeton, according to the USGS.

In the same area, a second quake was felt hours later at 10:13 a.m., with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0. That measurement was later downgraded to a 2.9, according to the USGS.

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

How prepared are you for an earthquake?

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

Courtesy of FEMA

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Morro Bay murder defendant makes his first appearance in court

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos