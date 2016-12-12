Suspect in homicide is victim’s son, Morro Bay police confirm

Morro Bay police have identified the man killed Friday as 59-year-old William John Schonberger of Morro Bay.
Morro Bay police were investigating the death Friday after being notified about 6 a.m. that the CHP had been in contact with 22-year-old William Joel Schonberger in the Avila Beach area. William Joel Schonberger told them he had injured a relative in Morro Bay. He was detained by the CHP and later taken into custody by Morro Bay police.
The Schonbergers are father and son, police say.
Officers found the body of the elder Schonberger at the home on the 400 block of Napa Avenue. An active investigation is ongoing.
A preliminary investigation revealed a large, blade-style weapon was used during the incident.
According to Megan’s Law records, the suspect, William Joel Schonberger, is a sex offender registered at the home where the victim was found. Court records show he was on probation after pleading guilty or no contest to child pornography possession charges in Los Angeles County in 2014.
Schonberger was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, with no bail set. As of Monday, charges have not been filed by the District Attorney and an arraignment date has not yet been set.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Callers should refer to case No. 16001525.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
