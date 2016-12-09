‘This stuff doesn’t happen here’: Alleged killing in Morro Bay leaves neighbors in shock

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire Pause

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:58 Attorney reacts after former Morro Bay man found not guilty of murder

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:57 Video shows burglars taking safe out of Lincoln Deli in SLO

0:31 Police respond to reports of a shot fired at SLO mobile home park

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

2:10 Prop. 57 would put 'prisoners back into our communities,' SLO County law enforcement says

1:14 Surveillance video of burglary at Nipomo pharmacy

0:54 Day 3: Excavation work continues at Cal Poly in Kristin Smart case