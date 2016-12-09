‘This stuff doesn’t happen here’: Alleged killing in Morro Bay leaves neighbors in shock

Morro Bay residents were stunned and saddened Friday after a 59-year-old man was found dead in his Napa Avenue home that morning, the victim of a possible homicide.
Morro Bay police were investigating the death Friday, after being notified by the California Highway Patrol at about 6 a.m. that the CHP had been in contact with a 23-year-old male in the Avila Beach area who told them he had injured a relative in Morro Bay. He was detained by CHP and later taken into custody by Morro Bay police.
Officers found the body of a deceased man at the home in the 400 block of Napa Avenue and an active investigation was continuing Friday afternoon. Police believe the suspect acted alone. The San Luis Obispo County crime scene detectives and the county District Attorney’s Office is assisting Morro Bay police detectives in the investigation.
The victim and suspect’s identifications were not being released pending notification of the family.
The 400 block of Napa Avenue remained closed Friday pending completion of the investigation. Police were awaiting a search warrant before searching the man’s home.
Residents expressed shock Friday as they moved throughout their neighborhood, which became a crime scene early in the morning. Cones blocked cars and foot traffic from entering Napa Avenue. Drivers gawked at the scene as they traveled through the area.
Gary Masserotes, who lives next door to the victim, said he didn’t hear anything that would suggest a homicide. Masserotes said he’d only lived on the street for about six months and didn’t know his neighbor.
Even so, he said he was “obviously pretty shocked,” though he wasn’t concerned about his own safety.
“I think it’s a localized issue,” Masserotes said.
Angela Worthington, who lives on nearby Shasta Avenue, drove by Napa Avenue to check out the scene. She said she’d taken a walk through the neighborhood Thursday night and hadn’t noticed anything amiss. “It was dead quiet.”
It’s just sad that he comes to retire and then this happens.
Guy Thompson, neighbor
“It’s so upsetting this morning, this happening,” Worthington said. “This stuff doesn’t happen here.”
Roommates Erica Brenneise and Guy Thompson, who also live next door to the victim, came out of their house to smoke and walk their neighbor’s dog. They described the victim as a chatty man who came to Morro Bay from Southern California to retire from his drywall business.
“He was a hell of a nice guy,” Thompson said.
Brenneise said she’d talk to her neighbor over the fence separating their properties when she came outside to smoke.
“We’d sit there, just like on ‘Home Improvement,’ ” she said.
The two said they heard police pounding on their neighbor’s door early in the morning.
“It’s just sad that he comes to retire and then this happens,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the victim’s son also lived at the house.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Morro Bay Police Department 805-772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Refer to case number No. 16001525.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
