Woman found dead in ocean off Pismo Beach identified

Pismo Beach police have identified the woman whose body was found in the waters off the city’s coastline Sunday as 53-year-old Amy Leach of Oceano.
Officials performed a preliminary autopsy Tuesday morning and determined that the cause of death was drowning, according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.
Police are still investigating the death as suspicious, however, and the exact cause of death will be determined after officials have the results of a toxicology test, according to the news release.
About 7:20 a.m. Sunday, the Pismo Beach Police Department received a report of a possibly deceased person in the water west of North Silver Shoals Drive.
Cal Fire responded to the scene and brought Leach’s body to shore. Medical personnel administered CPR before she was taken to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 9:30 a.m., according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.
Staff writers Matt Fountain and Mark Powell contributed to this story.
