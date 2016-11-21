Body of 50-year-old woman found in surf off Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach police are investigating what they’ve called a “suspicious death” after the body of a 50-year-old woman was seen rolling in the surf Sunday morning.
About 7:20 a.m., the Pismo Beach Police Department received a report of a possibly deceased person in the water west of North Silver Shoals Drive.
Cal Fire responded to the scene and brought the body to shore. Medical personnel administered CPR on the woman before she was taken to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 9:30 a.m., according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.
Officials are not releasing the woman’s name until they notify her next of kin.
The police department also declined to release additional information at this time.
