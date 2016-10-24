Hundreds gather to remember Morro Bay coach Jim Atchison

At least 400 friends and family attended and about 250 Grizzly Academy cadets and staff gathered Sunday on the Morro Bay High football field to honor the life of football coach and Grizzly Academy counselor Jim Atchison.
Atchison died early in the morning on Oct. 8 at the age of 47 at French Hospital Medical Center following complications from a Sept. 19 neck surgery.
Anyone who wishes to help the family can donate to Atchison’s Go Fund Me page. Well wishers are encouraged to leave a note on his Facebook page.
Comments