Morro Bay High School assistant football coach James Atchison dies at 47

Morro Bay High School assistant football coach James Atchison died early Saturday morning at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo following complications from a recent surgery.
He was 47 years old.
Along with coaching the football team, Atchison was a counselor at the Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis Obispo. Atchison worked as a squad leader for 12 years at the academy mentoring at-risk youth.
Atchison is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his two children, Niko and Evelyn.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced this week.
Anyone who wishes to help the family can donate to Atchison’s Go Fund Me page. Well wishers are encouraged to leave a note on his Facebook page.
