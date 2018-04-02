Get ready, High Street Deli fans — a second location is opening in SLO

High Street Deli will be serving up sandwiches at a new location in San Luis Obispo next year.

The popular restaurant is opening a second spot at the under-construction San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street in 2019, the company announced on Instagram last week.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We're excited to announce our new project at the @slopublicmarket!" the company wrote.

High Street Deli has been a fixture in San Luis Obispo for more than 90 years; the original High Street Market and Deli opened in 1927 in the railroad district. Current owner Randy "Doobie" Coates bought the business in 2000.

High Street isn't the only business opening at the market.

The SLO Public Market, by developer Taylor Judkins, was envisioned as a public marketplace, complete with a produce stand, wine and cheese shop and brewery, according to previous Tribune reports. It broke ground in late 2017.

Other businesses slated to come into the center are Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company and Kraken Coffee Company (also opening its second location).

In a Facebook post Friday, the San Luis Obispo Public Market welcomed High Street Deli to the property, saying it would be their "second, larger location," complete with a "huge outdoor patio."

The post also said more tenants are in the works.

"We've got cheese, meat, bread, drink, pizza, juice, retail and ice cream all going right now," the post read.

Fingers crossed the 4:20 special stays on the menu.

An architectural rendering of the San Luis Obispo Public Market at the Long-Bonetti Ranch in San Luis Obispo. Courtesy rendering