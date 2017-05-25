Bethel Road Distillery puts plans for Paso Robles tasting room on hold

Bethel Road Distillery’s plans to open a public tasting room are on hold, but its spirits are now being sold across the road at Castoro Cellars, also owned and operated by two generations of the Udsen family.
Two grappas and a barrel-aged brandy are available for purchase, but not tasting, at the Paso Robles winery at 1315 N. Bethel Road while the Udsens work through issues including fire code and neighbor concerns related to the distillery at 1266 Bethel Road, the former home of Veris Cellars, Luke Udsen said. He declined to specify a timeline for opening.
In the meantime, the Udsens have hit on a new way to use the space, promote the brand and celebrate the family’s love of music — hosting and recording live performances by local musicians that are posted on Bethel Road’s newly relaunched website and distributed through social media.
The idea grew out of the “Barn Sessions” staged to promote Castoro’s annual Beaverstock music festival, recently renamed the Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival. Bethel Road has hosted half a dozen Live Sessions so far with bands including Proxima Parada and Bear Market Riot, using high-end recording gear donated by the manufacturers.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
