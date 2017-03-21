Beaverstock unveils its new name after getting cease-and-desist demand from Woodstock

Templeton winery Castoro Cellars has a new name for its annual music and arts festival formerly known as Beaverstock.
The Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival will be held Sept. 16 and 17 at the winery’s Whale Rock Vineyard off Highway 46, the Udsen family — which owns the winery — announced Tuesday.
Castoro Cellars was forced to find a new moniker for the event earlier this month after receiving a cease-and-desist demand from New York’s Woodstock Music and Art Fair, claiming trademark infringement.
“The infringement is based on the name, tagline and use of the logo,” Luke Udsen, who handles California sales and marketing for Castoro Cellars, told The Tribune on March 3. “Our logo was making a play on theirs, as was our tagline.”
Despite the name change, Udsen said the festival “will be run by the exact same crew in the exact same place.”
Founded by husband-and-wife team Bimmer and Niels Udsen in 1983, Castoro Cellars celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2013 by launching the family-friendly music festival.
Held in a natural amphitheater, the annual event features musical performances on two stages plus art displays, yoga, children’s crafts and more. A portion of the proceeds supports local charities; earlier this year, the Udsen family gave $18,000 to the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association.
For more information about the Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival, call 888-326-3463 or visit www.castorocellars.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
