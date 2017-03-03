Woodstock got wind of Beaverstock. Now Beaverstock must change its name.

Beaverstock, a two-day music and art festival that has been held the last four years by Castoro Cellars in Templeton, is changing its name, citing a cease-and-desist demand from Woodstock Music and Art Fair, which is claiming trademark infringement.
“The infringement is based on the name, tagline and use of the logo,” said Luke Udsen, head of the winery’s California sales and marketing. “Our logo was making a play on theirs, as was our tagline.”
On the advice of the winery’s attorney, Castoro will change the festival name later this month. In the meantime, it’s referring to the festival as “the event formerly known as Beaverstock.”
The festival will be held as planned on Sept. 16 and 17.
“It will be run by the exact same crew in the exact same place and all that good stuff,” Udsen said.
Since 2013, Castoro Cellars has hosted the celebration of music, art and family-friendly fun for Central Coast music-lovers. Held in a natural amphitheatre within the winery’s Whale Rock Vineyard, the festival features acts on two stages and offers an assortment of non-musical activities such as art displays, crafts and yoga. A portion of the event’s proceeds are donated to a local charity every year. So far, donations have totaled around $50,000.
The winery began hosting live music in the early 1990s; the Beaverstock festival was first organized to celebrate Castoro Cellar’s 30th year of business.
Robert Shutt: 805-781-7902, @roshu42
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 781-7902; fax: 781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments