Kelp in beer? Libertine’s latest brew takes ingredient right out of Morro Bay.

Libertine Brewing Co. foraged kelp from the Morro Bay Estuary for a new, limited-edition beer benefiting the guerilla ocean protection efforts of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.
The Sea Shepherd beer ($20 for a 750-ml bottle) celebrates the 40th anniversary of the organization, which has created both publicity and controversy by disrupting whaling ships, cutting fishing lines and other “direct action” tactics.
The organization’s endeavors have been chronicled in a long-running Animal Planet series called “Whale Wars” and the recent “Ocean Warriors,” following the group’s efforts to save the vaquita porpoise in the Gulf of California.
“Inspired by this battle, the Libertine Brewing Co. has created a beer that honors Sea Shepherd in authentic form,” said Libertine founder Tyler Clark, who has earned a reputation for eclectic, wild ales using locally foraged ingredients including saltwater from Morro Bay.
Sea Shepherd combines the foraged kelp with blood oranges from a local ranch to create a tart, salty gose-style brew with a citrus twist. It will be released at a launch party with Sea Shepherd representatives at Libertine’s San Luis Obispo brewery at 1234 Broad St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We are honored to be working with Libertine, whose love for the ocean is as passionate as ours,” Sea Shepherd COO David Hance said. “By using ingredients from local land and water sources, Libertine has an incentive to protect the habitat around it, while raising awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations like ours.”
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments