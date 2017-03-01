New brewpubs in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay offer 90 craft beer taps

Craft beer fans have 90 new brew taps to choose from with the opening of Libertine Brewing Co.’s new restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo and a new microbrewery — Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Co. — not far from Libertine’s original location in Morro Bay.
Libertine, which started on the Embarcadero in 2012, expanded into the 9,000-square-foot space at 1234 Broad St. in 2015, increased brewing operations and opened a small tasting room.
The former furniture store now features an airy restaurant and bar in the center, flanked by the small tasting room on one side and a coffee bar on the other.
“We’ve done a barrel-aged cold brew for a while, plus our own kombucha, so it made sense to offer that in a more coffee-shop environment,” said Tyler Clark, Libertine’s founder and head of brewing operations.
Like Libertine’s beers, both the restaurant and coffee bar are driven by local ingredients and collaborations. Several menu items incorporate Libertine beers, such as the gose-battered fish and chips, and the hot coffee is Slake Coffee from Cambria Coffee Roasting Co.; the cold coffee is from beans made by HoneyCo Coffee, the roasting arm of Scout Coffee.
The 76 taps offer a range of styles and rare offerings from respected craft brewers across the state and country, with a portion pouring Libertine’s eclectic, wild and barrel-aged ales as well as local wines. Full and small pours are available to sample the wide variety, as are growlers and bottles to go.
Next up is a small event room where Clark plans to hold educational tastings and intimate beer dinners.
“It’ll be a space to showcase the beer rather than just drink it,” said Clark, who declined to disclose the company’s investment in the projects.
By about next year this time, Clark and partners Eric and Rodessa Newton also hope to be debuting a new tasting room at a food-and-wine-centered project in the Santa Ynez Valley called the Commons.
“We’re always evolving,” Clark said. “We’re stoked with where we are, but you can always get better.”
Hours at the San Luis Obispo restaurant are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with the coffee bar open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A bottle release party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday features six new Libertine beers, appetizers and live music from the Turkey Buzzards.
The 14 taps at Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Co., which opened last month at 3118 Main St. in North Morro Bay, are so far pouring craft beers from the region and beyond. But house brews are on the way, with owners Carlee and Jared Scott planning to start brewing this week.
Selections, including wine and cider on tap, are available in 12- and 16-ounce pours as well as flights of any four brews for $10. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
On weekends, chef Erik Johansen serves up a limited menu of pub fare including wings, loaded tots, beignets and chicken and waffles, with prices ranging from $5-10. Food is served from 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 2-7 p.m. Sundays.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
