Locally-owned health food restaurant coming to Arroyo Grande

A new health food restaurant and market called Planted is set to open at 201 Branch St. near the Village of Arroyo Grande.
The restaurant menu will be entirely plant-based, offering organic juices, smoothies, salads and other items. A variety of health foods will also be available at the market.
Owners Kathy and Glenn Essen of Arroyo Grande said they hope to open Planted by the first week of April, after passing the final city inspection, and believe the village has long been in need of a health food eatery like Planted.
“There’s a need in the community,” Kathy Essen said. “No one else in Arroyo Grande is doing a completely plant-based menu.”
The Essens also own CJ’s Cafe at 611 E. Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, which has received largely positive reviews for its diner-style menu, large portions and cozy setting.
Kathy Essen declined to say how much they have invested in the new restaurant, which will occupy the building that formerly housed Eklektika furniture.
