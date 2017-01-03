Sierra Vista names 40-year health care veteran as interim CEO

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo named Tim Menton as interim CEO on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Menton comes to Sierra Vista from Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where he was interim CEO. Both hospitals are owned by Tenet Healthcare. Menton succeeds Joe DeSchryver, who had been Sierra Vista’s CEO for the past three years. DeSchryver left at the end of 2016 to become the CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.
For the past 18 years, Menton has worked as both CEO and interim CEO at various health care facilities, including Lakewood Regional Medical Center near Long Beach.
Menton has 40 years of experience in health care administration, operation and finance. He is also active in health care committees focused on developing health care policy on the federal and state levels, the hospital said. A fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, Menton holds a master’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University.
In the news release, Menton said he was looking forward to partnering with the community and the medical staff to attract “innovative technologies” that would allow people to stay close to home for medical care.
Sierra Vista is the largest hospital in San Luis Obispo County, with 164 beds, and is the second-largest private employer in the city, with about 800 employees.
