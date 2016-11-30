Sierra Vista CEO leaving SLO for top job at San Jose hospital

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s CEO is leaving San Luis Obispo in December to head a larger hospital in San Jose.
Joseph DeSchryver will step down at Sierra Vista on Dec. 31 to become CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital, according to a news release from HCA, the health care company that operates the facility. Good Samaritan is a 474-bed acute care hospital with two campuses, compared to Sierra Vista’s 164-bed facility.
DeSchryver has worked for Tenet Healthcare, which operates Sierra Vista, for 16 years. He served as the hospital’s chief operating officer from 2005 to 2013 before taking over as CEO.
During DeSchryver’s time as COO, Sierra Vista became the only hospital in San Luis Obispo County to have a Level III trauma center.
“Joe is leaving Sierra Vista in excellent operational and financial health,” said Tenet Western Region CEO Jeffrey Koury in a news release. “I am confident the hospital will continue to thrive under his successor.”
DeSchryver said in a statement the decision to leave Sierra Vista and San Luis Obispo was “extremely difficult ... but the right one for me and my family at this point in my career.”
"I am comforted in knowing that Sierra Vista is well-positioned for continued success with a solid management team, dedicated physician leaders and exceptional employees and volunteers,” he said. “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together over the years, specifically bringing new and innovative services and achieving our No. 1 goal of allowing our community to remain closer to home for their care.”
An interim CEO will lead the hospital while the search for a permanent head is underway, according to the news release. The interim position has not been filled, but a temporary CEO will be named by the time DeSchryver leaves Sierra Vista.
