MacSuperstore in SLO is closing at end of the week

Locally-owned, longtime business MacSuperstore is closing at the end of the week, according to an email the store sent to customers Sunday.
Owner Shane Williams attributes the closure to changes in the industry and in how people shop, writing that, “In the end, no matter how happy our customers are or great the store looks, a business has to be profitable to survive.” He couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Monday morning.
“These days, with box stores and online sources heavily discounting the same products, Apple needs the ‘little guys’ less and less,” Williams wrote in the email.
The store is having a going out of business sale until it closes Saturday, according to the email.
The MacSuperstore opened in 1998, and in 2011 moved to its current location next to Target at 11982 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo, according to the store’s website.
