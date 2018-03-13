Caltrans worked to clear Highway 1 following this slide in March 2011 south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County. A slide in the same area Tuesday closed the road again. Caltrans plans to reassess the situation Wednesday.
Caltrans worked to clear Highway 1 following this slide in March 2011 south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County. A slide in the same area Tuesday closed the road again. Caltrans plans to reassess the situation Wednesday. File photo
Caltrans worked to clear Highway 1 following this slide in March 2011 south of Limekiln State Park in Monterey County. A slide in the same area Tuesday closed the road again. Caltrans plans to reassess the situation Wednesday. File photo

Latest News

Small rockslide shuts down Highway 1 south of Lucia

By Stephen H. Provost

sprovost@thetribunenews.com

March 13, 2018 04:38 PM

A new slide has closed another section of Highway 1, this time 3 miles south of Lucia.

The Chimney Slide, 20 miles north of the Monterey County line, will keep the highway there closed overnight, Caltrans Public Information Officer Susana Cruz wrote in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz said the situation would be reassessed Wednesday morning.

Stan Russell of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce described the slide in an email as "a small landslide ... just south of Limekiln State Park."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"There are some boulders on the roadway," he wrote, "so they will have to determine if the asphalt needs repair once the boulders are removed. Rain is expected to continue through the week, so this can complicate cleanup and possibly create new slippage. "

A toll-free hotline is available to check road conditions at 888-836-0866, Russell said.

The slide comes less than a week after Caltrans workers at the huge Mud Creek Slide said weather remained a key factor in reopening the road there on schedule late this summer. A dry winter got wetter when 4.5 inches of rain fell there nearly two weeks ago, and the Central Coast is in the midst of a series of forecast storms.

Last year's wet winter produced not only the Mud Creek Slide on May 20, but also Paul's Slide, which closed down another section of highway before reopening to alternating one-way traffic in July.

  Comments  