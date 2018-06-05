This Atascadero man is taking a spin on 'Wheel of Fortune'

An Atascadero man is the latest San Luis Obispo County resident to take a spin on "Wheel of Fortune."
Brian Ricks, a basketball coach, teacher and athletic director at Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach, will appear on the popular TV game show on Tuesday.
In a news release, Ricks said he's been tuning in to "Wheel of Fortune" his entire life. The married father of two watches "Wheel"— which his 2-year-old son calls “the letters show" — every night with his family.
Ricks auditioned for “Wheel of Fortune” in 2017 when the Wheelmobile stopped at a Paso Robles car dealership.
He shot a "Tennis Week"-themed episode of "Wheel of Fortune" in March at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.
A handful of San Luis Obispo County residents have appeared on the show, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, in recent months.
San Luis Obispo veterinarian Taralyn Meusel won $33,046 in cash and prizes, including trips to Ireland and the Alps, in January.
In February, Atascadero resident and Cal Poly graduate Kelly Wilson won $11,650 after appearing on "Wheel," while Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor took home $70,648 worth of cash and trips to Aruba and Spain.
In April, Cal Poly senior CJ Covington won $50,820 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua.
Tune in
Watch Brian Ricks compete on “Wheel of Fortune” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on KSBY.
Comments