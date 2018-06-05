Brian Ricks of Atascadero will appear on "Wheel of Fortune" on June 5, 2018.
This Atascadero man is taking a spin on 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Sarah Linn

June 05, 2018 01:15 PM

An Atascadero man is the latest San Luis Obispo County resident to take a spin on "Wheel of Fortune."

Brian Ricks, a basketball coach, teacher and athletic director at Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach, will appear on the popular TV game show on Tuesday.

In a news release, Ricks said he's been tuning in to "Wheel of Fortune" his entire life. The married father of two watches "Wheel"— which his 2-year-old son calls “the letters show" — every night with his family.

Ricks auditioned for “Wheel of Fortune” in 2017 when the Wheelmobile stopped at a Paso Robles car dealership.

The Wheel of Fortune "Wheelmobile" made the stop at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Paso Robles on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, 2017 - giving “Wheel of Fortune” fans a chance to win prizes and take a shot at competing on th Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

He shot a "Tennis Week"-themed episode of "Wheel of Fortune" in March at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

A handful of San Luis Obispo County residents have appeared on the show, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, in recent months.

San Luis Obispo veterinarian Taralyn Meusel won $33,046 in cash and prizes, including trips to Ireland and the Alps, in January.

In February, Atascadero resident and Cal Poly graduate Kelly Wilson won $11,650 after appearing on "Wheel," while Paso Robles retiree Barbara McGregor took home $70,648 worth of cash and trips to Aruba and Spain.

In April, Cal Poly senior CJ Covington won $50,820 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua.

Tune in

Watch Brian Ricks compete on “Wheel of Fortune” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on KSBY.

