Huey Lewis has some bad news: He's canceled his tour — and likely won't play Avila Beach

Huey Lewis has some bad news: He has canceled his tour because of hearing loss.

The cancellation, announced Friday morning, means Huey Lewis and the News likely won't be headlining the Avila Beach Blues Festival in May as planned.

Festival organizer Bruce Howard said he spoke with Lewis' agent Thursday night.

"We're assessing what that means right now," Howard said.

Lewis made the announcement in a tweet, writing: "Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing."

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

He wrote that he can no longer hear music well enough to sing.

"I have been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer," he wrote. "The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed I can't perform until I improve."

Lewis and his band were set to perform in Avila Beach on May 27. Howard said that "whatever happens, I'm going to make sure that everybody who bought a ticket will be whole. I don't know what that means (right now)."

Howard said that in his 30 years in the business, he's now had three headliner cancellations — the others being Johnny Cash, who became ill and died; and Willie Nelson, who did a makeup show.

Howard is hopeful that Lewis may still do some concerts, including Avila Beach, adding that maybe he'll do one-off shows.

"Artists are humans, too, and they're allowed to get sick," Howard said. "We're all praying for (Lewis) and hope he returns to good health."