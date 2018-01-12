Huey Lewis and the News will perform at the 25th edition of the Avila Beach Blues Festival in May.
Huey Lewis and the News to headline Avila Beach Blues Festival

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 04:43 PM

The Avila Beach Blues Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary by going “Back in Time” with one of the most popular pop-rock bands of the 1980s.

Huey Lewis and the News will make its festival debut as headliner on May 27 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Lewis and his band hit it big in the 1980s with a trio of platinum-selling albums — “Sports,” “Fore!” and “Small World” — featuring songs such as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug” and “Hip to Be Square.” Their chart-topping hit “The Power of Love” was famously featured on the soundtrack of 1985’s “Back to the Future.”

Also performing at the Avila Beach Blues Festival are blues-rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, which previously performed at the festival in 2005, and blues singer Shemekia Copeland, who played Avila Beach in 2002, 2009 and 2015.

Admission to the all-ages, outdoor festival costs $55 to $110. (Children 7 and under are free in the lawn area when accompanied by paying adults.) Tickets go on sale at noon Jan. 19, and can be purchased via OtterProductionsInc.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

