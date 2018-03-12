Singing legend Tony Bennett is coming to SLO County

Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but he certainly has a soft spot for the Central Coast.

The celebrated pop crooner returns Paso Robles this summer for the third time in recent years.

Bennett, 91, and his youngest daughter, Antonia Bennett, will perform June 9 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. The pair previously sang for audiences there in 2013 and 2015.

A philanthropist, painter and platinum-selling recording artist, Tony Bennett has racked up countless accolades over the course of his career, which spans more than 70 years. Those include 19 Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, Kennedy Center honors and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bennett’s signature songs include "Body and Soul," “Rags to Riches” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby.”

He's currently on a tour that includes a June 1 concert in Costa Mesa.

Tickets for Bennett's Paso Robles show cost $61.75 to $131.75, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.