George Clinton of George Clinton and The Parliament Funkadelic performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in Florida in March. The funk music pioneer will perform in San Luis Obispo in 2018. Amy Harris Invision/Associated Press
George Clinton and The Parliament Funkadelic are bringing the funk to SLO

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

December 20, 2017 05:13 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:39 PM

San Luis Obispo is about to get funky.

Music legend George Clinton and his band, The Parliament Funkadelic, will perform March 30, 2018, at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Clinton, a singer, songwriter, bandleader and producer who got his start with doo-wop group The Parliaments in the 1950s, revolutionized funk music in the 1970s as the leader of Parliament and Funkadelic. Their hits include “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker (Give Up the Funk).”

Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tickets for the March 2018 concert cost $48 apiece. They can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit fremontslo.com.

