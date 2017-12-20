George Clinton and The Parliament Funkadelic are bringing the funk to SLO

San Luis Obispo is about to get funky.

Music legend George Clinton and his band, The Parliament Funkadelic, will perform March 30, 2018, at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Clinton, a singer, songwriter, bandleader and producer who got his start with doo-wop group The Parliaments in the 1950s, revolutionized funk music in the 1970s as the leader of Parliament and Funkadelic. Their hits include “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker (Give Up the Funk).”

Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tickets for the March 2018 concert cost $48 apiece. They can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit fremontslo.com.