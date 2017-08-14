Santa Margarita singer-songwriter Jade Jackson performs "Back When," about her hometown of Santa Margarita. She has a new album out called “Gilded,” and an upcoming tour with Social Distortion. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Santa Margarita singer-songwriter Jade Jackson performs "Back When," about her hometown of Santa Margarita. She has a new album out called “Gilded,” and an upcoming tour with Social Distortion. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Music News & Reviews

Santa Margarita’s Jade Jackson makes her first national TV appearance

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 14, 2017 10:42 AM

Central Coast native Jade Jackson, who is currently on tour with Social Distortion, made her first national television appearance over the weekend.

Jackson appeared on CBS This Morning on Saturday, performing three songs off of her album, “Gilded,” which was released earlier this year.

The 25-year-old Jackson, who is from Santa Margarita, got her start performing around SLO County as a teenager. Her big break came during an open mic night at Kreuzberg Coffee Co. in San Luis Obispo, where the wife of Social Distortion lead singer Mike Ness saw her perform.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert

View More Video