Santa Margarita’s Jade Jackson makes her first national TV appearance

Central Coast native Jade Jackson, who is currently on tour with Social Distortion, made her first national television appearance over the weekend.

Jackson appeared on CBS This Morning on Saturday, performing three songs off of her album, “Gilded,” which was released earlier this year.

The 25-year-old Jackson, who is from Santa Margarita, got her start performing around SLO County as a teenager. Her big break came during an open mic night at Kreuzberg Coffee Co. in San Luis Obispo, where the wife of Social Distortion lead singer Mike Ness saw her perform.