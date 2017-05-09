Country rocker Jade Jackson will tour with Social Distortion this summer.
SLO County native Jade Jackson to join Social Distortion on tour

By Sarah Linn

May 09, 2017

Country rocker Jade Jackson will join Social Distortion on tour this summer.

Jackson, who grew up in Santa Margarita, will open for the seminal Southern California punk band at 30 concerts throughout the United States in August and September, Anti- Records announced Tuesday. The tour kicks off July 22 in Salt Lake City.

News of the tour comes just 10 days after Jackson joined country star Randy Houser and “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki in concert at the Pozo Saloon. The free April 29 show raised about $18,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness produced Jackson’s debut album, “Gilded.” It’s due to be released on Anti- Records on May 19.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

