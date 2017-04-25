I Love the 90’s concert in Paso Robles canceled

An upcoming ’90s-themed concert in Paso Robles has been canceled.

Grammy Award-winning girl group TLC, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and rap duo Kid ’N Play were the acts slated to perform July 16 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre as part of the I Love the 90’s — The Party Continues Tour.

No reason was given for the cancellation. And there are no plans to reschedule the show, said Vanessa Kromer, vice president of communications for Nederlander Concerts.

Tickets for the July 16 concert can be refunded at the point of purchase, Kromer said.

For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.