I Love the 90s concert coming to Paso, with TLC and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath

Grammy Award-winning girl group TLC will headline a 1990s-themed concert this summer in Paso Robles.
TLC will perform July 18 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre as part of the I Love the 90s — The Party Continues Tour. The venue hosted a similar concert in October 2016.
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas found fame as a trio in the mid-1990s with a string of No. 1 hits including “Creep,” “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs.” Following Lopes’ death in 2002, Watkins and Thomas have continued to perform as a duo.
Joining TLC on tour is Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, best known for the song “Fly.” Also lined up to perform are rap duo Kid N Play, rapper Biz Markie and dance group C+C Music Factory.
Tickets for the July 18 concert cost $65 to $150, and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
