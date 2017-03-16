Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs coming to Paso Robles

Two Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters — Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs — will perform this summer in Paso Robles.
McDonald and Scaggs are slated to take the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage on Aug. 16 as part of their co-headlining tour. The show will be McDonald’s second Central Coast concert in coming months; he’s due to perform solo April 7 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
The winner of five Grammys, McDonald collaborated with jazz-rock band Steely Dan and classic rock group The Doobie Brothers before launching a solo career. His distinctive voice can be heard on such songs as “Peg,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “What A Fool Believes” and “I Keep Forgettin’.”
Scaggs, whose hits include “Lido Shuffle” and “What Can I Say,” found fame as the guitarist and occasional lead singer of classic rock’s Steve Miller Band. His song “Lowdown,” which he wrote with Toto keyboardist David Paich, won a Grammy in 1976 for best rhythm & blues song.
Tickets for the Aug. 16 concert cost $50 to $90, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn
