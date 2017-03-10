Michael McDonald coming to Chumash Casino in April

Singer-songwriter Michael McDonald will bring his distinctive voice and hit-laden song catalog to Chumash Casino Resort next month.
The five-time Grammy Award winner, whose music bridges the gap between blue-eyed soul and smooth rock, is slated to perform April 7 at the Santa Ynez casino’s Samala Showroom. (He took the stage at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo in 2014.)
McDonald recorded four albums with jazz-rock band Steely Dan, singing background vocals on songs such as “Black Friday” and “Peg,” before joining The Doobie Brothers in the mid-1970s. His voice, heard on hits including “Minute by Minute, “Takin’ It To The Streets” and “What a Fool Believes,” became an integral part of that band’s soul-flavored soft rock sound.
In the 1980s and ’90s, McDonald had a series of solo hits including “I Keep Forgettin’” and duets including “On My Own” and “Yah Mo B There.”
Tickets for McDonald’s 21-and-older concert cost $45 to $65. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
