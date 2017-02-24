Ozomatli, Nick Waterhouse to play Live Oak Music Festival

World fusion band Ozomatli will headline the second night of Live Oak Music Festival this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning group will perform June 17 as part of the popular outdoor music festival in northern Santa Barbara County.
Also taking the Live Oak stage on Father’s Day weekend are R&B singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse and gospel singer Liz Vice.
Other acts slated to perform include roots rockers Jackie Greene and Paul Thorn, folk rockers Birds of Chicago, country troubadour Sam Outlaw and Americana trio Joe Craven & The Sometimers.
Live Oak serves as an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX. Organizers plan to announce more acts as the festival approaches.
Known for its political activism, diverse lineup and high-energy sound blending elements of hip-hop, rock, funk and Latin music, Ozomatli has performed on the Central Coast several times in recent years. The band played Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles in 2014 and took the stage in 2008 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
Waterhouse played San Luis Obispo’s SLO Brew in June 2016.
Tickets for Live Oak range from $25 to $130. For more information, call 805-781-3030 or visit www.liveoakfest.org.
