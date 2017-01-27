Live Oak Music Festival announces its first headliner: Jackie Greene

Roots rocker Jackie Greene will headline the first night of this summer’s Live Oak Music Festival.
The former Black Crowes guitarist, whose songs include “Trust Somebody” and “Light Up Your Window,” will perform June 16 as part of the popular outdoor music festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Held every Father’s Day weekend near Cachuma Lake, Live Oak serves as an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX.
Other acts lined up for this year’s Live Oak include Southern roots rocker Paul Thorn, country troubadour Sam Outlaw and Americana trio Joe Craven & The Sometimers, as well as local favorites Moonshiner Collective and The Tipsy Gypsies.
Live Oak organizers plan to announce more acts, including headliners for June 17 and 18, as the festival approaches.
Although based in Northern California, Greene is familiar to many Central Coast music fans.
He played Beaverstock in Templeton in September, and opened for Tedeschi Trucks Band at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in 2014. He’s also performed at the Pozo Saloon.
Tickets for Live Oak range from $25 to $130 and go on sale Monday.
For more information, call 805-781-3030 or visit liveoakfest.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments