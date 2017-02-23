‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s 40-year career has outlasted some of the artists he’s parodied

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms Pause

1:36 Highlights of SLO High boys soccer playoff loss to Godinez

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:48 Highlights of Paso Robles girls water polo's playoff loss to Redlands East Valley