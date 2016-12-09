‘Weird Al’ dusts off Cal Poly dean’s list honor: It’s ‘something to fall back on’

Could a relic from “Weird Al” Yankovic’s days at Cal Poly hold the key to his future?
On Friday, the world-famous parody artist and Mustang alumnus tweeted out a photo of a Dean’s Honor List certificate he earned for summer quarter in 1978.
“Something to fall back on in case this whole ‘music’ thing doesn’t work out,” he joked.
At least, we’re pretty sure he’s joking.
Something to fall back on in case this whole “music” thing doesn’t work out. pic.twitter.com/rg2Ham35z8— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 10, 2016
The certificate reads: “Be it known by this certificate that Alfred M. Yankovic is honored for academic achievement in the top fifteen percent of students in the School of Architectural Design.”
“Weird Al” graduated from Cal Poly in 1980. He was inducted into the school’s new Mustang Media Hall of Fame in October.
