JoJo cancels pop concert in SLO

Pop singer JoJo is working to reschedule her concert in San Luis Obispo after an illness forced her to cancel Monday night’s performance, organizers announced.
She was slated to take the stage at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of her tour promoting her latest album, “Mad Love.”
Details on a new concert date are expected later this week, according to Jessica Puchli of Goldenvoice.
Joanna Levesque — or, JoJo, as she’s known — found fame after competing on the reality show “America’s Most Talented Kids” in 2003. Her hit songs include “Leave (Get Out),” “Too Little Too Late” and “Baby It’s You,” featuring Bow Wow.
Refunds for tickets to JoJo’s San Luis Obispo concert are available at the point of purchase.
For more information, visit www.iamjojoofficial.com/tour.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments