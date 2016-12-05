Pop singer JoJo to perform in SLO

Pop singer JoJo will perform in February in San Luis Obispo.
She will take the stage Feb. 20 at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of her tour promoting her latest album, “Mad Love.”
Joanna Levesque — or, JoJo, as she’s known — found fame after competing on the reality show “America’s Most Talented Kids” in 2003. Her hit songs include “Leave (Get Out),” “Too Little Too Late” and “Baby It’s You,” featuring Bow Wow.
JoJo’s third studio album, “Mad Love,” was released in October. Tracks include “FAB.,” featuring Remy Ma, and “F*** Apologies,” featuring Wiz Khalifa.
Tickets for JoJo’s Feb. 20 concert are $25 to $125, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketfly.com.
For more information, visit www.iamjojoofficial.com/tour.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments